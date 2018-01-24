The Sokoto State Government, on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Goronyo Sugar Company for the establishment of a new sugar factory in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Bashir Garba, and the Managing Director of the company, Hamza Sambo, signed the MoU at the Sokoto Government House.

The Minister of State for Trade and Investment, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar and the Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council, Dr Lateef Busari, witnessed the signing.

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal said that his administration was determined to diversify its revenue sources and create job opportunities for its teeming populace according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN

“We want to create opportunities for our citizens by setting up viable industries and supporting the private sector to invest in our state.

“All enabling environment has been created and we want to assure that all investors’ funds are safe here, as we always abide by the letters and spirit of all agreements we entered into.

“We will work together to see to the realisation of this important project within a reasonable time frame,” Tambuwal added.

The governor lauded the minister for her active interest in the project, saying that Abubakar had done well since her appointment into the Federal Executive Council as a representative of Sokoto State.

Abubakar, in her remarks, said Nigeria had been lagging behind in its 10-year sugar development plan, but that efforts had been put in place to ensure a speedy implementation.

She expressed satisfaction with the role Sokoto State was playing in supporting Federal Government policies.

The minister added that the Muhammadu Buhari administration had put in place programmes that would move the nation forward.