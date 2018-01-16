The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) says its members are likely to implement the 14 days grace for data roll-over planned by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Mr Gbenga Adebayo, the Chairman of ALTON, disclosed this in an interview in Lagos.

NCC is working to issue a directive to telecommunications operators to give 14 days’ window to subscribers to enable them to roll over their unused data.

Adebayo said that the period for data roll over was a commercial issue, which each telecommunications operator would determine how it suited its business plan.

“The decision is left to the individual players. As an industry player; I think it is good for the subscribers.

“If the data roll over grace makes the subscribers happy, I am certain that our members will align with the directive provided it does not impact on the existing cost,” he said.

On its part, the National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMS) has called on NCC to extend the grace period to 30 days.

The President of NATCOMS, Chief Deolu Ogunbanjo, told NAN that 14 days was not enough, considering the present economic situation.

Ogunbanjo said that the idea would ensure that telecommunications subscribers got value for money with regard to data usage.

According to him, the grace period for the voice recharge is 90 days hence data subscription should not be different.

NAN also reports that the Executive Vice-Chairman, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said that subscribers would be given the 14 days grace even if they do not renew on the date of expiration of their data.

Danbatta said that this would stop the present practice where subscribers would lose the entire unused data, if they failed to renew on the date of the expiration of the present subscription.

According to him, NCC recognises that telecommunications services are very important to the nation’s development.

“NCC also recognises more importantly that the consumers of telecommunications services deserve to get value for their money.

“NCC also recognises that consumer should be treated as a very important stakeholder in the scheme of things as far as service delivery is concerned.

“Let me recall that in the Eight-Point Agenda of my administration, the issue of empowerment and protection of the consumer occupied the sixth position.

“The vision in this agenda is to protect consumers from unfair practices through availability of information and education to make informed choices in the use of ICT services,” he said.