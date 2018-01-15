The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on Monday said a total of 198 new companies have sprung up in Kaduna since the implementation of the Ease-of-Doing Business policy of the Federal Government in 2017.

The SON Coordinator in Kaduna State, Datti Danlami, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

“In 2017 Kaduna state has seen bumper harvest of companies and factories that emerged, ranging from small, medium and large scale factories including multinational companies.

“In 2016 only 400 were operating but in 2017 we have additional 198 factories and company operating in the state.

“Presently 598 factories and companies are actively working, based on our visitations and interactions with them.’’

He attributed the situation to the ease of doing business policy of government, adding that the companies included rice and vegetable oil mills, fertilizer, tomatoes paste, bakeries, animal feeds and others.

“We are satisfied with their products and goods,’’ Mr. Danlami said, adding that SON would continue to monitor them to ensure that they operate within acceptable standards.

The coordinator disclosed that SON had offered Mandatory Conformity Assessment Program (MANCAP) certificate to 102 factories in the state in 2017 while 390 applications were being processed.

“SON is here to help promote businesses not to kill them, but standards must be followed,’’ he stressed.