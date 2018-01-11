The Kebbi Government has registered over 26,000 livestock farmers that would benefit from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) accelerated agricultural development loan scheme.

The Kebbi Commissioner for Animal and Husbandry, Alhaji Adamu Ngaski, told newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday that the ministry was working out modalities for the disbursement of the loan to the livestock farmers.

The commissioner did not give details of the package and facility to be issued to the beneficiaries.

According to him, the ministry is working out modalities for the provision of loans to the registered livestock farmers through cooperative in the state.

“A comprehensive list of the applicants has been taken, presented to the Central Bank of Nigeria for verification pending the release of the funds to the beneficiaries by the bank.”

He urged the applicants to remain patient as the loan would soon be verified and disbursed.

The commissioner denied that the first batch of the farmers had been granted the loan and cautioned people against rumour mongering over the issue.