Mr Onaham Oyemike, the organiser of the ongoing ‘First Made in Nigeria Trade Fair’ has urged the Federal Government to invest in locally manufactured products to stimulate economic development.

Oyemike, Managing Director, Baca Furniture Product Ltd., the trade fair organiser made the call on Friday at the trade fair in Abuja.

He decried the rate at which Nigerians patronise foreign products including furniture and other home interiors at the expense of the made in Nigeria products.

The managing director added that the Federal Government should step up sustainable programmes to enhance indigenous companies and products.

He said sustainable initiatives and sensitisation would boost patronage because many Nigerians are ignorant of the fact that quality and durable products are equally produced in the country.

“The trade fair will show that we can produce good things then, make Nigerians to have a rethink and improve the patronage of Nigerian products.

“If we are to produce locally, it will be affordable and if the product is not satisfactory, it can be amended without any cost.

“Also, it gives room for producing what someone wants according to his or her specifications.

“You cannot give a foreign company specification to make what you want, if you try it, the cost will be higher. But in terms of local manufacturers, your specification will make it cheaper for you.

The ongoing trade fair which is a private partnership initiative was to showcase Furniture, Granites, Tiles and all Made in Nigeria Products.

Some of the exhibitors, who spoke with NAN, commended the platform for giving them opportunity to showcase their skills and boost patronage.

An exhibitor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the trade was a welcome idea and best way for the company to reach out to Nigerians.

The company produces Nigerian made rug, furniture, recliner leather sofa, executive office chairs, luxury swing chairs, and marble centre tables among others.

Another exhibitor, Miss Careen Mbulaf, owner of AFRCARLA Couture, urged the government to bring Nigerian goods to the front burner by organising an exhibition for people with skills to participate.

“Individuals cannot do it on their own, if government should organise a thing like this, there will be room for development.

“I always have passion to promote African products, basically Nigerian products by pushing what we have to other nation.

“We should make production worthwhile because we have the skills and endowment,” she said.

Miss Uche Okonkwo, owner of Orobo Clothing Line appealed to the government to encourage indigenous manufacturers with soft loans to establish their own businesses.

The trade fair, approved by the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, will hold from Aug. 17 to Aug. 31, with the theme: “Promotion of Made in Nigeria Products”.