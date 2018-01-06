- Advertisement -

Abia state governor Okezie Ikpeazu has described capacity building and human capital development as essential elements of national development, saying that it was these that informed his resolve to send 100 Abia youths to China for training in automated shoe and allied products training.

Revealing this at government house, Umuahia while bidding farewell to the first batch of 30 of the proposed 100 heading to China. The training would cost the government about N65 million.

Ikpeazu urged the trainees to focus on the purpose of their trip and pay attention to the machines and everything that would be taught.

Indicating that his government will place orders for the automated shoe equipment by the time they return from China, Ikpeazu said management and the use of science and technology are what they lack.

According to a couple of advisers of the governor, those being sent to China are practical shoemakers whose selection was transparent while the training is scheduled to be in three layers comprising artisan, design and management.