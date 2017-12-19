- Advertisement -

Lagos State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mr Babatunde Durosinmi-Etti, insisted that government must continually provide the enabling environment for entrepreneurs to thrive, saying they are not just problem solvers, but also job creators and drivers of economic growth.

Speaking at the celebration of the 2017 global entrepreneurship day, with the theme, ‘Building a sustainable innovation: Entrepreneurship perspectives’, Durosinmi-Etti said entrepreneurs are sources of countless ideas that touch on every day lives.

This, to him, is why the importance of entrepreneurship cannot be underscored. He said it is the reason entrepreneurs must be supported and provided an enabling environment by government.

Durosinmi-Etti said technical skills; parental support and influence as well as constantly innovating are critical elements to identifying entrepreneurial skills and sustaining the relevance of such skills to the market.He applauded all those working to raise new generation of entrepreneurs in Lagos helping to make the state the hot bed of entrepreneurship.

The Commissioner said because the state government understands the role of entrepreneurs in economic development, it is looking at exposing Lagos based entrepreneurs outside the country.

He said this is aside helping entrepreneurs with fund and access to market to catalyse their ideas and innovation.

The keynote speaker, Mrs Lanre Oniyitan, noted that innovation is usually seen more about technology, which is not. According to her, innovation is doing something differently as it can be applied to everyday life since it is about a new way of doing things.