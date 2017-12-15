- Advertisement -

Dangote Group of Companies has provided the sum of N18.5 million as seed money towards the establishment of Dangote Education For Employment (E4E) Job Center in Abia state as part of the group’s effort to provide jobs to Nigerian youths.

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of the Center located within the premises of the Isiala Ngwa North Council Headquarters, Okpuala Ngwa, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, represented by the Company’s Head-Compensation & Benefit, Mr. Charles Obera, explained that the gesture was in support for Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s initiative.

According to him, sponsoring the building of the Job Center House, was a demonstration of the Dangote Group towards human capacity building in Nigeria, particularly in Abia state.

The state deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Ude Oko Chukwu, who represented Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, said that the center was in line with the administration’s pledge to offer technical and vocational training to 100,000 unemployed Abia youths to enable them acquire the necessary skills for self reliance and wealth creation.

The government, he said would replicate the center in all the 17 Local Government Councils of the state. He commended the coordinator of the state E4E program, Mr. Endi Ezengwa for his doggedness, commitment and diligence to the E4E implementation.

In his remarks, Ezengwa while commending the gesture by the Dangote group in funding the building of the center, explained that the center would provide job seekers with necessary information on available jobs, where they are, how to apply and prepare Curriculum Vitae.

He further explained that the Dangote Job Center has six functions, namely: to provide continuous updates of the data of unemployed youths and other relevant demographics; support job seekers to access E4E Job portal and other recruitment systems; funding opportunities for entrepreneurs; prepare and support youths for job interviews and or presentation of proposals for contracts, among others.

According to him, the E4E program set up a portal website “that is complementing our existing Labour Market Information Systems (LMIS) which contains a database of 36,000 Abia youths from the 17 councils profiled according to various demographics especially areas of interest including information of 2,000 members of the Organized Private Sector (OPS) that will provide placements/employments for E4E trainees”.