The Standards Organisation of Nigeria is set to review the Nigerian Industrial Standards for Cement Production in the country.

The standards agency has convened a technical committee to ascertain the standard development process for cement production in line with global best practice.

The committee, made up of a cross section of all relevant organisations in the building construction industry were given the mandate to identify the various time lines and principles that define the procedures and guidelines for cement production in Nigeria.

The committee findings will be forwarded to the Standards Council for further consideration.