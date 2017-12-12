- Advertisement -

With the high rate of unemployment in the country and need to engage the youth meaningfully, Nestlé Nigeria has partnered with Imperial Integrated Consulting in their annual capacity building programme called the National Career Fair.

The fair slated to hold in several states across the country started on December 7 at the University of Lagos. Other States include Oyo, Akwa-Ibom, Kaduna and the Federal Capital Territory.

Career development coaches and youth leaders expected at the event include Nestlé Nigeria’s Eniola Joshua who will be moderating the panelist that will discuss the theme, ‘The Bold Move for Corporate Governance and Leadership.’

The programme in its 6th edition is aimed at empowering the youth to become successful employees, entrepreneurs, agripreneurs and game changers in the country.

In Nigeria where over 50% of the populations are youths, the rate of unemployment by the World Bank Group index in 2016 was at 25.6%. And according to the International Labour Organization (ILO) an estimate of 13.1% of the world’s young people are unemployed.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Nigeria, Mr. Mauricio Alarcon, in a remark at the event stressed, “Nestlé believes that communities cannot thrive if they cannot offer a secure future for younger generations.

As a global company, we are determined to help young people develop employability and entrepreneurial skills and gain the required experience to help them find jobs or create their own businesses.

We are convinced that these efforts will go a long way to help build thriving, resilient communities that support the UN sustainable development goals”.

For the convener of the National Career Fair, Mr. Oluwaseun Shogbamu, “The National Career Fair is a vision worth pursuing for the good of the Nigerian youth. We are very excited about this edition which we expect will open up many opportunities. We are very happy to be contributing to the society for the past 6 years and are committed to continuing on this journey,” he said.

The National Career Fair provides a platform for the convergence of undergraduates, graduates, entrepreneurs and job seekers as well as major corporations, government agencies and small and medium scale firms to explore opportunities for reducing the growing rate of unemployment in Nigeria.

As a major contributor to the national economy, Nestlé Nigeria has continued to support youth empowerment through its Creating Shared Value (CSV) initiatives including the technical training program, and the MY Own Business (MYOWBU) project which have, cumulatively, reached over 1,300 youth since 2010.

Nestlé Nigeria is one of the largest food and beverages companies in West Africa. The company employs around 2,300 people directly and impacts over 14,000 families across its value chain. Nestlé Nigeria manufactures and markets a range of high quality brands including: NESTLE PURE LIFE, MAGGI, GOLDEN MORN, MILO and NESCAFÉ.