- Advertisement -

In the spirit of the Yuletide season, telecoms services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has partnered with Chicken Republic, a subsidiary of Food Concepts Plc, to feed over 5,000 less privileged Nigerians as part of its yearly Corporate Social Responsibility initiative dubbed, ‘Airtel Five Days of Love.’

The initiative startedf yesterday at the BRT Bus Park, Obalende roundabout, Lagos, with the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Airtel, Mr. Segun Ogunsanya, leading his colleagues to feed over a thousand people at the venue.

According to Ogunsanya, “Christmas is a time of celebration, festivity and love. Airtel, in celebration of this yuletide, remains committed to spreading love, joy, and happiness across the communities where we operate.

- Advertisement -

“We are passionate about uplifting and empowering Nigerians and will continue to create and support platforms that make lives better for our consumers.”

The train, which hits Akure today, at the Democracy Park Akure, Ondo State, will be targeting over 1,000 beneficiaries.

On Wednesday, the free meals will be given at LEA Junior Secondary School Durumi 2 Garki, Abuja while on Thursday, December 14, campaign will reach more beneficiaries at Government Girls Secondary School, Tudun Nupawa, Kaduna State.

The campaign will end on Friday, December 15, at Edo State Museum and Cultural Centre Ring Road, Benin City.

The Five Days of Love CSR initiative is part of Airtel’s Employee Volunteer Scheme (EVS), a platform created to assist underprivileged people.