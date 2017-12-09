Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has solicited the support of the Thailand government in the country’s quest to boost its agricultural sector.

Obasanjo hinted that as part of moves to attain food sufficiency, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration was planning to introduce 2,000 tractors to boost mechanised farming in the country.

He made this request at the Thailand Tractors and Agric-Machinery Show (THAITAM 2017), organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) of the Ministry of Commerce, which began at Kasetsart University, Thailand, on Thursday.

He also urged other countries to partner President Buhari’s initiative to ensure increased local production of food crops in the country.

Obasanjo who spoke through one of his aides, Abraham Idowu Akanle, said, “Nigeria’s agricultural sector requires international support in its programmes and initiatives such as cattle breeding improvement, climate change, standardisation and certification of food products, seed development and improvement and capacity building, among others.

“As I am made to understand, the Buhari administration is working vigorously to commercialise and mechanise Nigeria’s agriculture by introducing about 2,000 units of tractors and various kinds of harvesting and processing equipment to mechanize our farming annually.”