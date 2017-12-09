The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture has called on the government to place more priority on agriculture as it is the only way the sector can develop and contribute significantly to the national economy.

Making the call in Abuja during a two-day conference on agri-business jointly organised by NACCIMA and the Nigeria Incentive-based Risk Sharing system for Agricultural Lending, the National President of the organisation, Alaba Lawson, said that with swift and strategic implementation of agricultural programmes by relevant government departments, the sector would experience growth thereby significantly reducing importation of equipment and food items.

- Advertisement -

While stating that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had made remarkable progress in curbing the importation of rice into the country, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, said the sector would soon witness more growth.

“In Kano State, we have 1,421 rice mills; we have large paddy fields in Anambra, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Jigawa and Kebbi states, and more are coming up,” the minister stated.

Majority of stakeholders at the event called on the government to quickly pass the Fertiliser Quality Control Bill, pointing that it would encourage local sourcing of raw materials for fertiliser production.