The Coca-Cola Nigeria Ltd. has advised Nigerians to choose a healthy lifestyle by reducing their sugar intake and eat more fruits.

The company Marketing Manager, Stills and Flavours, Mr Gbolahan Sanni, gave the advice at the launching of three new variants of Five Alive juice in Lagos on Tuesday.

The new variants are Tropical, Apple and Family size of pulpy orange in Lagos.

Sanni said that taking more of fruits daily, either by eating or drinking, makes one healthy.

According to him, this made our company to introduce more natural content drinks into the market.

“The new variants contain natural and local fruits such as pineapple, apple, mango, passion fruit and orange.

“There is no limit to the number of bottles that can be consumed by an individual because it contains vitamins and minerals that are beneficial to health.

“It is made from natural fruits, vitamin and minerals, unlike carbonated drinks which were made from chemical compounds and sugar.

“It does not contain artificial flavours, colours and preservatives,” Sanni said.

He said the company had realised that consumers’ taste was changing which made them introduce new products.

“I can assure you that we will continue to innovate, introduce and produce new variants of natural fruits drink tirelessly.

“Five Alive drinks is a product of Coca-Cola Company and the most sought after drinks because of its uniqueness and quality.

“People should always take breakfast with five alive because it is fresh and contains natural products,” Sanni said.