You can now buy a bag of cement online and at a cheaper price, courtesy of a deal signed by management of Dangote Cement Plc with the popular e-commerce platform, Jumia Nigeria on Monday.

The deal with Jumia, according to Dangote Cement’s Key Account Director, Chux Mogbolu was designed to make its product available with ease to customers.

Under the deal, Nigerians and corporate bodies wishing to purchase a minimum of 300 bags of 50kg of Dangote Cement and above can now order on Jumia from the comfort of their rooms at N2,500 per bag.

The product will then be delivered to any place of their choice without any extra cost for transportation.

This would however be limited to Lagos, Port- Harcourt and Abuja for now.

He said: “Dangote Cement decided to work with Jumia Nigeria based on its credibility and excellent performance over the years in online shopping management,” adding that the new initiative would help arrest the scams perpetrated by online fraudsters who deceived the people by asking them to come and purchase Dangote Cement for N1,000 per bag.

“For now, the pilot scheme is in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt, but we can extend it to other cities depending on the level of demand and performance of the new deal.”

“With the deal, Nigerians in need of seamless supply of cement from Dangote can now place order and pay online and wait for the delivery in record time from any of Dangote’s nearest cement plant to Lagos, Port Harcourt or Abuja.

“We are starting with Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ) of 300, 600 and 900. We may increase it depending on demand surge as time goes on.”

Chief Executive Officer of Jumia Nigeria, Juliet Anammah, said the deal with Dangote Cement is part of efforts to deepen service delivery on Jumia Nigeria online platform.