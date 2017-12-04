- Advertisement -

Nigeria’s leading identity management and solutions provider, Chams Plc celebrates over three decades of championing innovative technology and business intelligent solutions for businesses in Africa and the world at large. Chams is the first home-grown company to be listed in the Guinness world Book of Records for setting up the mega ChamsCity Digital Mall and also the first computer technology company listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Chams Plc is Nigeria’s driving personality administration and exchange installments frameworks arrangement supplier.

As the ringleader in innovative technology on Africa, Chams has evolved from computer and hardware maintenance to the provision of enterprise technology solutions in identity management, identity transaction systems and business intelligent solutions provider for both public and private sectors.

The group spans across Identity Management, Biometric Solution Platforms; Business Process Outsourcing Services; Electronic and Card Payment Systems; Mobile Payments; ATM sales, deployment and support; POS deployment and support.

Passionate about impacting and improving the quality of life through deployment of innovative technology solutions, Chams PLC has contributed immensely to the growth and advancement of technology solutions in virtually all sectors of the Nigerian economy.

For those who should know, Chams Plc is the brain behind the personalization and production of a wide range of credit and debit, cards in Nigeria. Some of its services include smartcards production, magnetic stripes, bar codes and high-resolution photo imaging.

Chams also has deployed e technology innovations like the automatic fingerprint identification systems (AFIS) which has been used on on various identity related projects across the Nation. The AFIS technology is usable for small to large-scale identification and biometrics based projects.

With three major subsidiaries which are; ChamsAccess Limited, CardCentre Limited and ChamsSwitch Limited, the group has grown to become an authority figure in identity management and technology solutions in Nigeria. In today’s world where countries battle with identity crisis, Chams has been able to make the issues of identification solutions easy for a lot of company in Nigeria and Africa by extension through its array of technology solutions it has deployed.

Some of the companies that have benefitted from the services of Chams include: MTN, LASSRA, WAEC, JAMB, FCMB, FRSC, to mention a few.

Recently, Chams in partnership with Osun State Government launched a first of its kind Biometric based Identity card for in the residents of the State of Osun. The card is to act as a means of identification for adults and students in the state. One of its main purpose is to create an avenue for adults of the state to have access to loan and other financial benefits which the state government has put in place to better the lives of the indigenes of the state. It also enables the students in the state to be easily identified with the name of their school. The card also has a chip on it in which is embedded all bio-data about the individual.

Another major innovative technology breakthrough in Nigeria of which Chams PLC was the project implementer is the Bank Verification Number commonly called BVN, a biometric identification system implemented by Chams for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Nigerian Inter Bank Settlement Scheme (NIBSS) to curb all financial fraud as well as monitor all banking transactions taking place in each account within the banking system in Nigeria. This great feat was championed by Chams. As a pioneering leader in the game of identity management, Chams is also responsible for a whole myriad of projects cutting virtually across all the sectors of the Nigerian economy. Some of the major projects that Chams has successfully executed includes the Biometric Enrolment and staff Audit for the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), the Biometric Enrolment for Staff and Students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Access Control and Smartcard/Biometric Enrolment for the Head of Service of the Federation, the popular Smartcard Reader for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) successfully deployed for the 2015 general election.

Other identity related project executed by Chams PLC are; Biometric Enrolment and Smartcard Production for Nigerian Airforce, Nigerian Custom Service and the Nigerian Ports Authority.Chams also championed the SIM Card Registration Exercise for the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Visafone and GLOBACOM. The company also carried out Data Revalidation and Call Centre projects for telecommunications giants; MTN and Airtel respectively.

Other areas where Chams has held sway is the e-voting platform. of the company has consistently and successfully deployed an Online E-voting infrastructure for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) for the past four years and still counting.

If you refer to Chams Plc as Jack of one trade, master of one, you will not be far from the truth, since the core area of its operation is Identity Management. As a pioneer of innovative technology solutions in Nigeria, the Femi Williams led management team has every course to celebrate these achievements as Chams celebrates 32 years of impact, innovation and creativity.

Not resting on it oars, with a team of intellectuals; Nigerians should expect bigger mind -blowing innovations from Chams in the nearest future.