President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, tasked the management of Shoprite to embrace the local content policy of his administration, with a view to promoting made-in-Nigeria goods, stem capital flight and conserve the most needed foreign exchange.

The President, who also lamented that Nigeria could not afford to continue as a dumping ground for foreign goods, especially of such products where it has been abundantly blessed, stated this during the grand opening of the Novare Gateway Mall in Abuja.

According to him, Nigeria’s vegetables and fruits are rated among the best in the world. You would be demonstrating a very great act of patriotism to promote the cultivation of such crops at home as you would wish to shelf on your shops.

President Buhari, whose message was delivered by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, said the Mall, beyond its commercial potentials, represented a practical expression of Abuja’s openness for business, saying it was also a reminder to investors, who were still waiting on the wings, that time, was running out on them.

“Among the qualities that make a great city are its landscape, cultural life, tourism potentials and shopping precincts. The completion and opening of the Novare Gateway Mall is indeed a welcome addition into the Abuja landscape and an added beauty to its skyline. We hope it would boost tourism, create jobs and provide refreshing shopping space for residents and visitors alike.

“I commend you also for the interest you have taken to ensure that the buffer zone extending to the express road from your premises is landscaped. It has added, not only to the ambience of the shopping environment and would improve the aesthetics of airport express road whenever it comes to full bloom.

“In the same vein, I call upon all owners of property on the buffer zones of the Abuja International Airport expressway and indeed, all other major roads in the city to emulate the good example of the Novare Real Estate Africa”, he added.

In their separate remarks, the Novare Board Chairman, Professor Fabian Ajogwu and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Derrick Roper, respectively said the cost implication of the project was about N68, 000 million dollars, which was billed to cater for about 500 job opportunities.