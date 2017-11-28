- Advertisement -

Poultry farmers from Ondo State under the aegis of Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) have commended the Federal Government initiative of the National Egg Production (NEGPRO), saying it would go a long way to increase egg production in the country.

The state chairman of the association, Mrs Augustina Ebiwonjumi, said apart from increasing egg production in the country, the initiative will also empower more farmers and create jobs.

Ebiwonjumi, while speaking during a town hall meeting of poulry farmers in Akure, Ondo State capital, noted that an increase in the egg production will positively contribute to the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state and the nation’s GDP.

Speaking during the meeting, the Senior Special Assistant to the state governor on agriculture, Mr. Akin Olotu, described the initiative as laudable, saying it will stimulate egg production in the country.

He noted that the National Egg Production scheme is one of the programmes designed by the present administration in the country to develop agriculture across the country

He said “the purpose of setting up the scheme is to make sure that the products are affordable to the general public. I want to assure you that the state government has indicated its readiness to key into the programme to rank the state as one of the best in the area of egg production in the country.”

He assured that the state government will not hesitate to render assistance to farmers so as to make the scheme a success.

The National Coordinator of the Programme, Chief Tunde Badmus, urged farmers in the state to key into the programme, saying the scheme will create over one million jobs across the country.

He disclosed that arrangement had been concluded to give out loan of N4.3 million to every interested poultry farmers and called on the farmers to key in into the programme.

He said “the beauty of it is that the loan under this programme is single digit so we are not paying any higher interest due to the support from the Ministry of Agric.”