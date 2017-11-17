- Advertisement -

The Kwara Chapter of Cassava Growers Association of Nigeria on Friday said its members had not benefitted from the N1 billion Federal Government Agriculture Loan Scheme in the state.

Mr Sunday Moses, the Secretary of the association, disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin.

He said his members had acquired lands to cultivate cassava in large quantities and opened bank accounts in response to the request from the state government.

According to Moses, the state government has disbursed N1 billion to 500 others small scale farmers and 40 commercial farmers in the state.

The Secretary alleged that the agriculture loan was received by the state government from the Federal Government on behalf of 2000 farmers which included 500 cassava growers.

He expressed regret that none of his members benefited from the loan scheme.

Moses said that about 500 members of the association had opened accounts with the Union Bank in line with the state government’s directive.

He said that his members had been in the process of securing the loan for about one and half years now, but nothing had been forthcoming.

“Five hundred members of our association have done the necessary things and submitted necessary documents, but it is surprising when the commissioner for agriculture said there was no provision for them,” he said.

Moses appealed to the state government to consider the interest of his members as they were part of the 2000 farmers that the loan scheme was meant for.

In his reaction, Mr Anu Ibiwoye, the Special Adviser to Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed on Agriculture, said the state was yet to receive the N1 billion loan meant for cassava farmers in the state.

He said the opening of account with with the Union Bank was just one of the conditions of taking the loan, adding that the cassava growers in the state were yet to meet other conditions to access the loan.

Ibiwoye gave an assurance that the state government would release the fund as soon as the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN disbursed it to the state.