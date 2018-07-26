The Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) has said that 33,974 rice farmers will benefit from the CBN Anchors Borrowers loan in Zamfara state.

Chairman of the association Alhaji Isyaku Ajiya-Anka said the farmers were identified during the biometric data capturing exercise in the state.

Ajiya said each farmer would receive one pumping machine, 30 kilograms of rice seedlings and six bags of fertilizer.

The total loan package is N219,329.50 per hectare.

As part of the package, the farmers will receive herbicide, pesticide, farming services, which included ploughing, harrowing, planting and harvesting.

Ajiya-Anka said the farmers would not get the cash directly. For farmers who do not require all the services, the cost of services not required will be used to offset part of the loan.

State Coordinator CBN Anchor Borrowers, Aliyu Hafiz, said every farmer has a card which contains all his details and the required quantities of inputs he should be given.

He said the distribution of the inputs has begun in seven local government areas of the state. The councils are Gusau, Bungudu, Gummi, Bakura, Anka, Kaura Namoda and Talata Mafara.