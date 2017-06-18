Fed govt organises business clinic for SMEs

Advertisement

Over 5,000 Micro Small and Medium Scale Entrepreneurs (MSMEs) are to be enlightened on new ways of expanding their business to meet international standard during the forthcoming Federal Government’s nationwide business clinic holding in Abuja, Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has said.

Osibanjo said the many benefits of the proposed forum include; creating a platform where business regulatory bodies, business development service providers and businesses can interact and provide solutions to challenges inhibiting the setup and growth of MSMEs.

The Acting President, represented by his Technical Adviser on MSMEs, Mr. Tola Johnson, said the MSMEs business clinic slated for 18th and 20th July, 2017 is being hosted by the Office of the Acting President, in collaboration with Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), as well as Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA).