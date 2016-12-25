Medview Airline apologises to London passengers over delayed baggage

Medview Airline on Sunday apologised to its passengers over the delay in arrival of some of their baggage from London to Lagos.

The airline issued the apology in a statement signed by its media consultant, Mr Oyibhota Obuke, and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

The statement said the airline had dispatched a special flight to London on Saturday to airlift the left over baggage.

It said unfortunately, the aircraft returned without the affected baggage following the inability of Gatwick Airport authorities to screen them.

“Gatwick Airport had on arrival of the aircraft said it had no capacity to screen the baggage as only a handful of its workforce was on duty because of holiday.

“The airline regrets the inconveniences caused the affected passengers whose left over baggage are still in London by this unhealthy development.

“We thought by Sunday we would have resolved the left over baggage issue if not for Gatwick Airport authorities,” the statement quoted the airline’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr Lookman Animashaun, as saying.

It said another flight would leave for London on Monday to bring back home the left over baggage, and appealed to the affected passengers for their understanding.