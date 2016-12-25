Petroleum marketers seek Buhari’s intervention in bridging refund, diesel price

Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and Ministry of Petroleum Resources to intervene in the non-payment of over N7bn bridging refund by Petroleum Equalization Fund Board its members incurred while transporting products.

Also, IPMAN wants the Federal Government to investigate the cause of sudden hike on the price of diesel in the last few months.

IPMAN Zonal Chairman in charge of Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Bauchi and Yobe States, Alhaji Bashir Danmallam, made the appealing during a press conference yesterday.

Advertisement

Danmallam said IPMAN members in the zone had over-stretched their endurance, regretting that the situation was threatening their businesses.

While urging the President to intervene on the matter, the IPMAN zonal chairman rued the “negligence of the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF) for more than one and half years over the refund.”

He expressed the fear that the situation could degenerate and cause needless scarcity of Petroleum products, which he said may hinder easy flow of vehicular movement during the yuletide and New Year celebrations if not quickly addressed.