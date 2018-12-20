Fifteen Kaduna women have received a cheque of N1 million each to boost their businesses after a training.

They were part of 250 women who were trained by P&G and UN Women on financial literacy in Kaduna State.

Of the 250 that started the training, 194 graduated and received certificates after completing all the processes and 15 women got a cheque of N1 million each to support their businesses.

The training was part of P&G’s efforts to encourage financial inclusion for women, strengthen women’s capacity in entrepreneurship and promote a business management culture and is part of UN Women Nigeria efforts to enhance women’s economic empowerment in the country.

The beneficiaries of the programme were female traders and small-scale business women and were trained on how to make informed and effective decisions with their financial resources, manage business and personal finance matters in an efficient manner, as well as make appropriate decisions about investing, budgeting and tax planning.

The training which lasted for three months provided the women with knowledge on various technical aspects necessary for growing a business venture.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Director of Government Relations of P&G, Temitope Iluyemi, which organised the training, said the firm decided to encourage women in business with training and finance because it has a passion for improving on the lot of women.

She said, “This partnership is in line with our commitment to impact lives through sustainable investments and remove barriers to women’s economic empowerment. We are committed to empowering women to live to their fullest potential.

“Through this partnership, we aim to economically empower women with the right tools and knowledge needed to grow their businesses and offer opportunities for them to provide solutions to various consumers across the country.”

Further to that, the P&G will support the trainees by providing a platform for them to be injected into its sub-distribution network.

She said, “We have trained 400 women across the country so far and spent N15 million on kaduna training centre, and we are collaborating with SMEDAN which is the bedrock of the economy.”

The beneficiaries who spoke with newsmen at the occasion expressed surprise at the gesture and promised to explore the knowledge they were exposed to the training to enhance their businesses.