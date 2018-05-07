Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Sunday commissioned the Yola outlet of Chicken Cottage – an international fast food brand.

He said that the driving force behind his investments in Nigeria is to create more jobs for Nigerians.

It was the second outlet to be opened after the first in Abuja.

The first outlet of the Chicken Cottage Quick Service Restaurant, a United Kingdom based company now acquired by Malaysian investors, is Atiku’s newest addition to his string of companies operating in Nigeria.

“The Chicken Cottage Quick Service Restaurant is one of the contributions of my family at reducing unemployment in our dear country. This second Restaurant is therefore expected to boost the socio-economic conditions of the people of Adamawa State through the provision of gainful employment to the youths,” the PDP presidential aspirant said while commissioning the outlet.

According to him, “the procurement of chicken, vegetables, potatoes, rice and other Agricultural products that are locally produced by our farmers will enhance their productivity and livelihood of our farming population.”

The Waziri Adamawa said that a number of other service providers such as, transporters, beverage suppliers, Appliance manufacturers, Artisans, Furniture makers amongst others are expected to also benefit from this business.

The presidential aspirant said that in line with the vision and objectives of the company, the Management of Food Merchants International Investments Limited, promoters of the franchise in Nigeria has been mandated to work assiduously towards opening at least two other branches at any location of its choice before the end of the year.