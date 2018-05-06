The Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology (FCFMT) has trained no fewer than 500 people on entrepreneurship between January and March.

Capt. Sule Yusuf, the provost of the college said this in an interview he granted in Lagos.

He also said that the students of the college received training on entrepreneurship which he said would enable them become self-reliant after graduation.

“The entrepreneurship training is done in line with the recommendation of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

“The board also wants us to train our students in entrepreneurship as well as in manpower development and self-sufficiency.

“The college is doing this very well and it is also sensitizing the people to marine, brackish and fresh water fisheries nationwide on an annual basis,’’ he said.

Yusuf said that many people who had received the institution’s entrepreneurship training had been able to set up their own businesses.

He said that the college had also employed some of its old students as lecturers and were doing well in the various courses in fisheries and maritime they were handling.

The provost said that the college had a separate department handling all the training on Entrepreneurship.

He said that the college had modern facilities and experienced manpower to train people on entrepreneurship in fisheries and marine technology.

The college was established in 1969 to address the challenges facing the Nigerian Marine and Fishing Sector as well as to provide manpower requirements for it.