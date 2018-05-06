President, National Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Iyalode Alaba Lawson, said the visit by President Muhammadu Buhari to the United States offers the country another opportunity to review the Africa Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA), which Nigeria is yet to take full advantage of.

“Consequently, as a follow up to the President’s visit, NACCIMA and relevant ministries, government departments and agencies and other stakeholders should work in close cooperation and seize the momentum created by President Buhari to see how Nigerian industries can benefit from the AGOA. Only in this way can we say steps have been taken to give concrete expressions to the outcome of the visit,” she said.

Lawson said the visit yielded some gains particularly in key areas such as security, economic and trade cooperation, refund of looted funds as well as support for infrastructure. She added that the invitation by President Trump to Buhari to visit the U.S. reflected the cordial bilateral ties between Nigeria and the United States, and could be viewed as a reflection of the geo-strategic importance of Nigeria within the framework of larger U.S. foreign policy interest in Africa.

Speaking in Lagos, she said: “There were positive outcomes during discussions with major U.S. business concerns who promised to support ongoing projects in the area of development of infrastructure such as our railway network and aviation sector.

“We welcome in particular the outcome of talks, which resulted in sales of military aircraft and equipment to enhance the fight against terrorism, economic trade and foreign investment and return of looted funds. These gains certainly deserve concerted and active follow up, to ensure positive impact on the economy and the populace.”