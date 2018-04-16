Internet users in the country increase to 100. 9 million in February from 1.2 million in January, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has said.

The NCC made this disclosure in its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for February 2018 on its website on Monday in Abuja.

The data showed a marginal increase of 670,385 new subscribers in the country.

NCC said Airtel, MTN gained more internet subscribers during the month in review, while Glo and 9mobile were the big losers.

The breakdown revealed that MTN gained the most with over 762,366 new internet users increasing its subscription in January to almost 38 million from 37 million recorded in January.

It said Airtel also gained 247.216 new internet users in February amounting to 25,075,110 million users as against 24,827,894 users in January.

It said 9mobile however lost 146,034 internet users in February, decreasing its subscription to 11,132,153 as against 11,278,187 recorded in January.

The data showed in February that Globacom lost 193,127 internet users decreasing its subscription 26,733,989 from the 26,927,116 recorded in January.