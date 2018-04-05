Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, would lead Ministers and Heads of Ministerial Departments in Nigeria to Anambra state on Monday for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) conference.

Also expected at the conference, holding at the All Saints Cathedral field, Onitsha, are 11 Federal Agencies that play roles in facilitating growth of Small and Medium scale businesses in Nigeria.

Addressing newsmen Thursday in Awka on the conference, the Chairman and Managing Director of Anambra State Small Business Agency (ASBA), Chief Clement Chukwuka, said the conference was part of demonstration by the Federal Government to make the industrial sector the engine room of the Nigerian economy.

Disclosing that it was being organized by the office of the Vice President in conjunction with ASBA and the State Government, Chukwuka said the conference would offer micro, small and medium enterprises owners the opportunity to solve problems they encounter in the day to day running of their businesses, as both the Vice President, Osinbajo and agencies that facilitate their businesses would be on hand to offer solutions to their problems.

“It will feature display of products and all the federal agencies will have their stands. The central theme is to better the operations of this sector as the engine room of the Nigerian economy,” he said.

“The Federal Government delegation will be led by the Vice President. It will be an avenue for interaction, problem-solving for micro and small enterprises group because all the federal agencies in the two day exhibition have something to impart on the small enterprises through credit schemes.

“The VP will be on ground to offer explanations on issues of interest because all the agencies will be on ground to explain areas of interest; for instance, if the problem is funding, the Bank of Industry, Development Bank of Nigeria will be on ground to solve those issues.

“It is now easy to meet all the agencies involved in micro, small and medium enterprises in one place,” Chukwuka explained.

He furthermore stated that about 10,000 enterprises registered with the government have already been assembled to showcase their products and seize the opportunity to present their challenges to either the Vice President or agencies concerned with their enterprise.

Chukwuka explained that the conference would be an avenue to showcase goods and services being produced in Anambra State under the medium, small and micro enterprise scheme.