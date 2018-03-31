The chief executive officer of 9mobile, Boye Olusanya, says the company will not accept indolence from its staff and or allow them to go beneath industrial standard.

Olusanya made this known in a statement released on Friday.

“At 9mobile we continuously review our internal control and processes to protect the business as well as the interests of other stakeholders by ensuring we checkmate fraudulent activities,” the statement read.

“At 9mobile, we frown at indolence whilst encouraging maximum productivity, which comes with rewards. 9mobile has zero-tolerance for all forms of unethical and fraudulent activities. In the rare instance that such occurs, we come down very hard on the culprits in line with due process.”

Olusanya said the company has resolved the issue concerning the compromise of its WIN CASH promo.

“This was an incident which occurred in 2016; we asked the police to investigate the activities of a retail advisor in one of our experience centres in Kwara state following the discovery of a fraud that was carried out via a compromise of our ‘WIN CASH’ application.

“Nine staff were initially involved but only one was found wanting; the implicated staff was handed over to the police to conduct their investigation.”

Olusanya said subscribers were not affected by the issue as the network ensured “effective security features on all applications and go the extra mile in ensuring safety and security at all times.”

He said the company would remain focused on its customers during the acquisition process. The company was taken over by a consortium of banks in 2017 after it defaulted on a loan repayment.

It was recently announced that Teleology, headed by MTN’s pioneer CEO, has made the deposit payment to acquire the company.